Lil Wayne coming to Knoxville

As part of his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” the rapper will be performing on Nov. 16.
Lil Wayne performs during Lil Weezyana Fest on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo...
Lil Wayne performs during Lil Weezyana Fest on Saturday, Oct. 29, 2022, in New Orleans. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center officials announced on Monday that Lil Wayne will be coming to Knoxville.

As part of his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” the rapper will be performing on Nov. 16.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. and will be sold through Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Vols fall in AP College Football Poll
A man died after a motorcycle crash on John Sevier Highway on Friday, according to a Tennessee...
Man dead after motorcycle crash in Knox Co., THP says
Man wanted for homicide, burglary
Man wanted for homicide, burglary taken into custody
8-year-old accidentally shoots himself in Morgan Co.
8-year-old accidentally shoots himself in Morgan Co.
Breanna G. Devall Runions, 25
Relationship between Rockwood woman and 4-year-old shot, killed revealed

Latest News

FILE - On Saturday, the National Park Service reopened Rich Mountain Road near Cades Cove in...
Rich Mountain Road reopens after bear activity
Tennessee Bureau of Investigation officials issued an Endangered Child Alert for a missing...
Endangered Child Alert canceled after baby missing out of Chattanooga found safe
Tennessee in Ten: Your top headlines from across the state for Monday, September 11.
Tennessee in Ten: Your top headlines from across the state for Monday September 11
Enjoy this warmer day ahead of scattered storms and a big cool down
Enjoy this warmer day ahead of scattered storms and a big cool down