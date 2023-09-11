Lil Wayne coming to Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center officials announced on Monday that Lil Wayne will be coming to Knoxville.

As part of his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” the rapper will be performing on Nov. 16.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. and will be sold through Ticketmaster.

JUST ANNOUNCED‼@LilTunechi is bringing "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour" to Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center! Tickets go on sale September 15th at 10am.



🎟: https://t.co/P8ZL4rfdE2 pic.twitter.com/8KicDM9jyk — Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center (@TBArena) September 11, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.