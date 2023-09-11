Lil Wayne coming to Knoxville
As part of his “Welcome to Tha Carter Tour,” the rapper will be performing on Nov. 16.
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center officials announced on Monday that Lil Wayne will be coming to Knoxville.
Tickets go on sale Sept. 15 at 10 a.m. and will be sold through Ticketmaster.
