Man arrested after firing shots with child in the car, police say
Hector Hartiga, 26 from Louisville, allegedly fired shots with a child in the car.
ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcoa Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Springbrook Park area at around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.
When officers arrived on the scene, they found shell casings and several witnesses who said the suspect had fled.
APD officials said that witnesses reported a Hispanic man driving a maroon Hyundai sedan felt the scene with a child in the car after shooting from the car.
No injuries were reported.
Maryville Police Department and APD officers found the vehicle and the man at around 9:30 p.m. The child was uninjured. The suspect, identified as Hector Hartiga, 26 from Louisville, was then arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment, child abuse/neglect, driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while impaired and driving with a revoked license.
Hartiga is being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility with a pending bond and court date.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.