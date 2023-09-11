Man arrested after firing shots with child in the car, police say

ALCOA, Tenn. (WVLT) - Alcoa Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired in the Springbrook Park area at around 7:00 p.m. on Sunday.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found shell casings and several witnesses who said the suspect had fled.

APD officials said that witnesses reported a Hispanic man driving a maroon Hyundai sedan felt the scene with a child in the car after shooting from the car.

No injuries were reported.

Maryville Police Department and APD officers found the vehicle and the man at around 9:30 p.m. The child was uninjured. The suspect, identified as Hector Hartiga, 26 from Louisville, was then arrested and charged with felony reckless endangerment, child abuse/neglect, driving under the influence, possession of a handgun while impaired and driving with a revoked license.

Hartiga is being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility with a pending bond and court date.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.