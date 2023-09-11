Man charged after killing mom, cat, Blount County sheriff says

Zachary Hayes, 25 and Kimberly Hayes’ son, was identified as a suspect in his mother’s murder.(Blount County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Sheriff’s Office gave more details after a woman was found dead inside a Louisville home on Thursday night.

Previous Coverage: Woman found dead, Blount Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating

At around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, BCSO deputies responded to a home on Samples Road after they received a call about a possible dead body.

The woman, identified as Kimberly Hayes, 63, was pronounced dead.

Knox County Regional Forensics Center personnel performed an autopsy on Saturday and discovered that Kimberly Hayes was stabbed multiple times consistent with homicide. Investigators also found a cat inside the house that also died after being stabbed.

Previous Coverage: Man wanted for homicide, burglary taken into custody

BCSO investigators identified Zachary Hayes, 25 and Kimberly Hayes’ son, as a suspect. He was arrested by law enforcement at his home on Pickett Avenue in Knoxville before 7 p.m.

September 11, 2023 SUSPECT CHARGED IN LOUISVILLE HOMICIDE MARYVILLE, TENNESSEE – Blount County Sheriff James Lee...

Posted by Blount County Sheriff's Office on Monday, September 11, 2023

