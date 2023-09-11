Man charged after killing mom, cat, Blount County sheriff says

LOUISVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Blount County Sheriff’s Office gave more details after a woman was found dead inside a Louisville home on Thursday night.

At around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, BCSO deputies responded to a home on Samples Road after they received a call about a possible dead body.

The woman, identified as Kimberly Hayes, 63, was pronounced dead.

Knox County Regional Forensics Center personnel performed an autopsy on Saturday and discovered that Kimberly Hayes was stabbed multiple times consistent with homicide. Investigators also found a cat inside the house that also died after being stabbed.

BCSO investigators identified Zachary Hayes, 25 and Kimberly Hayes’ son, as a suspect. He was arrested by law enforcement at his home on Pickett Avenue in Knoxville before 7 p.m.

