Rain and storms return Tuesday ahead of cooler temperatures

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Our chances for showers and storms continue heading into Tuesday afternoon as we await the arrival of our cold front. Behind the front will be refreshing starts and pleasant afternoons as our highs remain cooler.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Our milder nights will continue as we head through tonight with temperatures slowly falling into the middle 60s by morning. A few areas of patchy fog and spotty showers will be possible to start the day, so take it a little slow as you head off to work and school.

Tuesday afternoon will feature more of the same as high temperatures climb into the middle to upper 80s with a mixture of sun and clouds. We’ll watch for scattered showers and storms to develop as we move through the afternoon and evening as the front pushes through.

LOOKING AHEAD

Behind the front will be a breath of fresh air as our afternoons and evenings turn cooler. Spotty showers linger Wednesday as that cold front slowly pushes out of here. Highs drop into the upper 70s with more sunshine by the afternoon hours.

The biggest change will come during the overnights as we start most mornings in the middle 50s starting Thursday morning. It’ll bring the perfect chance to start the day with a nice cup of coffee on the front or back porch.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking the return of rain and storms for the weekend with highs staying near 80 degrees.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

