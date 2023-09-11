Rich Mountain Road reopens after bear activity

The closure, which started at the beginning of August, happened after a visitor encountered a bear and was scratched.
FILE - On Saturday, the National Park Service reopened Rich Mountain Road near Cades Cove in...
FILE - On Saturday, the National Park Service reopened Rich Mountain Road near Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a month-long closure due to bear activity.(KY3)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Saturday, the National Park Service reopened Rich Mountain Road near Cades Cove in the Great Smoky Mountains National Park after a month-long closure due to bear activity.

Previous Coverage: Rich Mountain Road closed due to bear activity

The closure, which started at the beginning of August, happened after a visitor encountered a bear and was scratched.

During that time, bears in the area were able to forage for natural foods. August is a hard month for bears, GSMNP officials said, because berries are no longer in season and the fall acorns have not ripened yet.

“Too often, visitors to Great Smoky Mountains National Park and residents of nearby communities feed human or dog food to bears, sometimes directly from vehicles and by leaving food in the road,” GSMNP officials said.

The illegal and dangerous behavior causes bears to become conditioned to unnatural food, people and vehicles. Food-conditioned bears can become aggressive when they try to obtain food.

