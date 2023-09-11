Teen dies after falling out of moving vehicle, KSP says

Teen dies after falling out of moving vehicle, KSP says
By WKYT News Staff
Published: Sep. 11, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A teenager is dead after state police say he fell out of a moving vehicle in Harrison County.

According to Kentucky State Police, it happened last week on US 27, north of Cynthiana, near Northside Drive.

KSP says 18-year-old Jayden Beamon of Cynthiana was taken to UK Hospital, where he later died. We’re told another 18-year-old was driving a pickup truck when the incident happened.

Family members have set up a GoFundMe to help with Beamon’s funeral expenses.

The investigation into what happened is ongoing, and we’ll keep you updated.

