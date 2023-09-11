Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper injured in Union Co. crash

UNION CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was injured in a crash in Union County on Monday, according to a report obtained by WVLT News.

Jade Strader, 28, was driving one way on State Highway 33, otherwise known as Maynardville Highway, just past Raccoon Valley Road with her three-year-old child in the car while Trooper Shane Orrick, 32, was driving another way.

Orrick was responding to a crash with injury and had his lights and sirens activated. He was approaching a line of cars that moved to the edge of the road to let him pass.

Strader attempted to turn into Jaxx Drive by pulling in front of Orrick’s cruiser, the report said. Orrick slammed on the brakes and tried to avoid hitting her, but he was unsuccessful.

Orrick’s cruiser hit Strader’s car and pushed it off the left side of the roadway.

Strader, Strader’s child and Orrick were all injured in the crash.

