Tennessee Smokey Pete Crow-Armstrong gets called up

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Pete Crow-Armstrong, who was promoted to AA with the Tennessee Smokies this season, has been called up to the Major League Chicago Cubs team on Monday.

PCA played 73 games with Tennessee before his AAA promotion to Iowa where he played 34 games. During his time with the Smokies, Crow-Armstrong recorded 68 runs, 86 hits, 14 home runs, 60 RBIs and 27 stolen bases.

During his stint with Tennessee, he was also selected to the MLB All-Star Futures game.

Two months after playing in the MLB All-Star Futures game, once Tennessee Smokie and top MLB prospect, Pete Crow-Armstrong has been called up to the Chicago #Cubs.

PCA told me his success stems back to "staying the course and trusting the process." pic.twitter.com/BikdOsCewe — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) September 11, 2023

This season featured two promotions for the California native. During the 2023 season, he’s batting .283, recorded 82 RBIs, and 20 home runs.

The outfielder was drafted by the New York Mets in the 1st round (19th overall) in the 2020 MLB June Amateur Draft. He was then traded to the Cubs organization in 2022.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.