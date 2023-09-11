‘We can’t forget these people’ | East Tenn. remembers lives lost in 9/11 attacks

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s been 22 years since the horrific attacks on the World Trade Center.

In downtown Knoxville, city leaders held their annual 9/11 memorial service at the City-County Building.

A moment of silence was held at 8:46 a.m. the time the first tower was struck by flight 11. This year, they honored family members of Knoxville natives who worked in the towers and lost their lives.

Brenda Vandever lives in Knoxville and lost her brother, William Anthony Karns, to the World Trade Center attacks. He went by Tony and was just 37 years old when he died. She told WVLT News he worked on the 97th floor in the second tower.

”I’m just thankful that they have this ceremony each year. We can’t forget these people,” said Vandever.

She said her brother worked as a software trainer and traveled for work a lot. He was about to go out of town before the tragic day.

“It was kind of ironic because he was home that week, and he was scheduled to go to California the next week, and I just thought, ‘Why couldn’t he have gone to California this week and not the next?” said Vandever.

Vandever said she was the one who worked with the City of Knoxville to get the sign made that sits right by the memorial, so more people would know about the 9/11 memorial that’s located outside of the City-County Building.

Meanwhile, at the Sunsphere, first responders from all across East Tennessee were putting on their gear to do the Memorial Stair Climb. They climbed 110 flights of stairs to represent the World Trade Center climb that 343 firefighters risked their lives to make.

“About a third of my department was not even alive when 9/11 occurred,” Mark Wilbanks, Assistant Fire Chief for the Knoxville Fire Department said. “Most of the members of my department that were serving on that day have moved on so it’s been 22 years most of them have moved on. Some of these ROTC kids have no idea what that day was like for the country so it’s kind of emotional,” said Wilbanks.

Wilbanks said it’s a day the country will never forget but also a learning experience for younger generations to know that freedom is never free.

