Why is Tennessee facing a housing crisis?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The state of Tennessee faced a housing crisis in 2023, but while the prices of homes are high, the actual issue is a lack of inventory.

“In 2016, here in Knoxville, the inventory was about 900,000 houses for sale at the end of August. In 2019, it was about 58,000, and currently it’s 39,000,” said Ed Parrott, a realtor for Keller Williams.

While houses have increased about $240,000 in median prices, another issue facing potential homebuyers is the increase in mortgage interest rates.

“People that bought their home three or four years ago had very favorable rates in the range of about 4%. Whereas now, the range is above seven percent. In fact, Friday’s number was 7.33%,” said Parrott. “Those people that have a very low existing mortgage do not want to sell because when they buy something else, they’re going to be paying 3% more interest.”

With interest rates the highest they have been in over two decades, new homebuyers prefer staying in houses they already own rather than up their interest rates in a new home.

