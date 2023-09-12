Adorable photos: Clouded leopard born at Nashville Zoo

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville Zoo has announced the birth of its newest and arguably cutest additions on Monday.

The zoo welcomed a new clouded leopard on Thursday, Sep. 7.

“The cub is the second litter for mated pair Niran (female) and Ron (male) and the 43rd cub born at Nashville Zoo since 2009,” the zoo said. “The new cub is currently living behind the scenes and can be seen in the coming weeks at the zoo’s HCA Healthcare Veterinary Center.”

In August, the zoo received a male cub from the Oklahoma City Zoo and two females from a private source.

“We are thrilled to introduce these genetically diverse cubs to each other early in their lives,” Nashville Zoo’s Director of Veterinary Services Heather Schwartz said. “They will stay in the nursery until they are old enough to be paired and moved to larger habitats here at the zoo.”

If you want to watch the cubs, you can click here to see them in their nursery.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.