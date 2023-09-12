Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA

Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency had a surprising call on Monday, September 11.
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA(TWRA)
By David Sikes
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 11:09 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DAYTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency officers had a surprising call on Monday, September 11 in East Tennessee.

Wildlife officers Hunter Poore and Colt Elrod were called to the Whites Creek area of Rhea County and trapped a four-foot alligator.

Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency had a surprising call on Monday September...
Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency had a surprising call on Monday September 11.(TWRA)

TWRA said that the alligator was believed to have been raised in captivity. Officers Poore and Elrod were able to capture the gator and it was taken to the Chattanooga Zoo.

Officials said that alligators are not native to this part of Tennessee and ask that residents not dump unwanted animals. Currently, alligators are found in Shelby and Hardin Counties in West Tennessee.

TWRA posted that a seven-foot alligator was recently videoed by TWRA personnel in West Tennessee at the Wolf River Wild Life Management Area in Fayette County. This latest sighting is one of several confirmed sightings of alligators in Southwest Tennessee.

Alligators are naturally expanding their range into Tennessee from the southern border states, and the state has not stocked any alligators in Tennessee TWRA said.

TWRA said that alligators can survive Tennessee winters by going into a hibernation and they can withstand periods of ice by sticking their snout out of the water before it freezes which allows them to continue breathing.

