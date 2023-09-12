Choto Landing development stopped after protests

People in the community were fighting against the proposed affordable housing development.
People in a West Knox County neighborhood are fighting against a proposed affordable housing development.
People in a West Knox County neighborhood are fighting against a proposed affordable housing development.(WVLT)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 12:25 PM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - On Tuesday, Dominion Group officials told WVLT News that the development planned for the Choto community in West Knox has been stopped.

Previous Coverage: Knox County neighborhood protesting new affordable housing development

People in the community were fighting against the proposed affordable housing development. Neighbors near the development’s land cited concerns about increased traffic in the area and potential flooding concerns.

The development, Choto Landing, would have been a 56-unit townhome community providing quality and affordable housing for people who earn less than $70,000 a year.

“Dominion Group remains committed to developing affordable housing and appreciates the individuals and organizations that support this cause in every community,” officials said in a statement.

Rep. Jason Zachary spoke out the development, saying he had confirmed that Dominion sold their property off Northshore.

“When people engage, it changes the trajectory,” Zachary said.

