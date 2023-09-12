Cold front brings rain overnight to cooler temperatures for the week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Showers linger overnight into early Wednesday, but cooler air and lower humidity arrive behind this cold front! It’ll start to feel more like fall by the end of the week.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The scattered rain and storms continue overnight into early Wednesday morning. Temperatures will drop to near 64.

A few showers linger Wednesday morning, but overall we’ll dry out and see more sunshine later in the day. Highs will be near 81 degrees with the humidity dropping throughout the day.

LOOKING AHEAD

The biggest change with this cold front is the cooler mornings! We’ll be in the upper 50s Thursday morning with sunshine and a high of 79 degrees.

Friday starts out in the mid-50s, then we’ll have a sunny day and a high of around 80 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking spotty showers now for Saturday to become more scattered at night into early Sunday morning. Temperatures look to stay below average into early next week!

