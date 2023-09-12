Investigation underway after deadly shooting in Anderson County

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in the Heiskell area.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Moores Gap Road.

“At this time, the Sheriff’s Office is actively gathering information and conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” ACSO officials said. “The primary focus remains on ensuring the safety and security of the community while diligently working to determine the events that led to this unfortunate incident.”

