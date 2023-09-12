Investigation underway after deadly shooting in Anderson County

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Moores Gap Road.
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in the Heiskell...
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in the Heiskell area.(Anderson County Sheriff's Office)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 2:47 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in the Heiskell area.

The shooting happened in the 200 block of Moores Gap Road.

“At this time, the Sheriff’s Office is actively gathering information and conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” ACSO officials said. “The primary focus remains on ensuring the safety and security of the community while diligently working to determine the events that led to this unfortunate incident.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Sumner, 55, is a former Indiana councilman who is charged with raping an underage girl.
Former councilman charged with raping girl may be in Gatlinburg, police say
Zachary Hayes, 25 and Kimberly Hayes’ son, was identified as a suspect in his mother’s murder.
Man charged after killing mom, cat, Blount County sheriff says
Dedicated fans are arriving early to secure parking spots for their hot rods.
Crowds begin to arrive for Pigeon Forge Rod Run
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Vols fall in AP College Football Poll
Jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake
Father, 9-year-old son dead after jet ski crash on Cheatham Lake

Latest News

People in the community were fighting against the proposed affordable housing development.
Choto Landing development stopped after protests
Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency had a surprising call on Monday,...
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Dollywood said the ride is scheduled to reopen in the spring of 2024.
Dollywood closing down Lightning Rod for season
East Tennessee Home Builders Association Parade of Homes
Paige WX
Cold front brings rain overnight to cooler temperatures for the week