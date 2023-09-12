Katerpillar Kids Camp helps children who’ve lost a loved one

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Children processing the loss of a loved one can attend a camp in Roane County for free later this month. The Katerpillar Kids Camp provides students in grades K-12 an opportunity to work through their grief in a safe space.

Covenant Health is partnering with Mane Support for the program Saturday, Sept. 23 and Sunday, Sept. 24. Trained camp volunteers lead the children through a variety of activities including games, art, animal therapy and recreation.

“Grief is hard. It’s hard no matter how old you are,” said Cindy Winterberger, the community programs supervisor for Covenant HomeCare and Hospice. “We try to help [the kids] learn ways that they can express their feelings and share with one another as well.”

If you’re interested in signing your child up for this free program, you can find more details here.

