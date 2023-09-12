Kelsea Ballerini coming to Thompson-Boling Arena

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kelsea Ballerini is coming back home to Knoxville for a concert at Thompson-Boling Area at Food City Center on November 2 at 7:00 P.M.

Ballerini announced “The Homecoming Show: One Night Only” Tuesday morning. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 14 and all tickets will be sold online via Ticketmaster.

Ballerini is a Knoxville native and Central High School alumna who went to the school for two years before moving to Nashville. She released a song Half Of My Hometown dedicated to her hometown, full of of local references.

Ballerini is no stranger to the stage in Knoxville her hometown church says she was a youth performer during her time in Knoxville, too. Fountain City United Methodist Church said Ballerini is a member of the church and as a teenager, she served as a founding member of The Journey band, the church’s contemporary worship band.

