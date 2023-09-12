Kelsea Ballerini offers free tickets to Central High students

Ballerini is a Knoxville native and attending Central High School for two years.
Ballerini announced “The Homecoming Show: One Night Only” Tuesday morning.
Ballerini announced “The Homecoming Show: One Night Only” Tuesday morning.(WVLT / WBXX)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 1:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kelsea Ballerini is coming back to Knoxville for a concert at Thompson-Boling Area at Food City Center.

Previous Coverage: Kelsea Ballerini coming to Thompson-Boling Arena

As an homage to the school she attended for two years, Ballerini is offering free tickets to Knoxville Central High School students for the concert on Nov. 2

Ballerini announced “The Homecoming Show: One Night Only” Tuesday morning. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 14 and all tickets will be sold online via Ticketmaster.

She is a Knoxville native and went to Central before she moved to Nashville.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 14 and all tickets will be sold online via Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Sumner, 55, is a former Indiana councilman who is charged with raping an underage girl.
Former councilman charged with raping girl may be in Gatlinburg, police say
Zachary Hayes, 25 and Kimberly Hayes’ son, was identified as a suspect in his mother’s murder.
Man charged after killing mom, cat, Blount County sheriff says
Dedicated fans are arriving early to secure parking spots for their hot rods.
Crowds begin to arrive for Pigeon Forge Rod Run
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Vols fall in AP College Football Poll
Jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake
Father, 9-year-old son dead after jet ski crash on Cheatham Lake

Latest News

Paige WX
Cold front brings rain overnight to cooler temperatures for the week
Clouded leopard born at Nashville Zoo
Adorable photos: Clouded leopard born at Nashville Zoo
Paige WX
Some rain and storms move through today, then temperatures move down
People in a West Knox County neighborhood are fighting against a proposed affordable housing...
Choto Landing development stopped after protests