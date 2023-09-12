Kelsea Ballerini offers free tickets to Central High students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Kelsea Ballerini is coming back to Knoxville for a concert at Thompson-Boling Area at Food City Center.

Previous Coverage: Kelsea Ballerini coming to Thompson-Boling Arena

As an homage to the school she attended for two years, Ballerini is offering free tickets to Knoxville Central High School students for the concert on Nov. 2

Ballerini announced “The Homecoming Show: One Night Only” Tuesday morning. Tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 14 and all tickets will be sold online via Ticketmaster.

She is a Knoxville native and went to Central before she moved to Nashville.

Tickets will go on sale this Friday, September 14 and all tickets will be sold online via Ticketmaster.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.