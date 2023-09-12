Knoxville Fire Department activates emergency operation center

Officials told WVLT News this is the first time the center has been opened when it was not in a severe weather situation.
HNN File Image
HNN File Image(HNN)
By Savannah Smith
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:45 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Fire Department told WVLT News they have activated its emergency operation center, this is according to spokesperson Mark Wilbanks.

Wilbanks told WVLT News this is the first time the center has been opened when it was not in a severe weather situation. He credits a lack of ambulance services and overcrowded hospitals as reasons for opening the center.

WVLT News reached out to AMR for a statement and is waiting to hear back.

We are working to learn more information at this time.

