Oliver Anthony announces new Knoxville show after concern over ticket prices

The event at the Cotton Eyed Joe was ultimately canceled as the two sides could not come to an agreement.
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.(CNN, YouTube/Oliver Anthony Music via CNN Newsource)
By Carissa Simpson
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Oliver Anthony, the singer who went viral for his song “Rich Men North of Richmond,” has announced a new show in Knoxville after there was a disagreement with Cotton-Eyed Joe officials.

The West Knoxville bar announced Anthony would be performing on Sept. 27. Ticket prices for that event were around $99 and a meet-and-greet would be around $200.

I apologize for the price at Cotton Eyed Joe. Have a friend of mine trying to help me book gigs. I told him I don't want...

Posted by Oliver Anthony Music on Monday, September 11, 2023

The bar said they set these prices to break even after claiming Anthony was asking for $120,000 to play there for an hour.

Anthony heard about the ticket prices and told people not to buy any tickets, saying that his shows were supposed to be affordable.

“These are supposed to be affordable shows. Please don’t pay $90 for a ticket,” Anthony said. “I’m going to work out the details with him and if we have to reschedule this event somewhere else we will.”

He claimed that he had a friend book the venue and was not directly involved. Anthony also said that he never charged that price.

The event at the Cotton Eyed Joe was ultimately canceled as the two sides could not come to an agreement.

“Ultimately, it’s my fault for not being more directly involved with the venues who have reached out,” Anthony said. “I am not pointing fingers at Cotton Eyed Joe, I don’t know where the miscommunication took place. I’m just upset seeing those prices.”

Officials at the bar said that refunds would be made in the next few business days. They even warned people who follow the bar on Facebook to be careful booking the North Man of Richmond.

A new event has been scheduled at the Knoxville Convention Center on Sept. 29 at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are available for $25, and Anthony said that a meet-and-greet would be free.

Anyone interested can buy tickets on Anthony’s website.

See y'all soon Knoxville :) https://oliveranthonyknox.com/

Posted by Oliver Anthony Music on Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steve Sumner, 55, is a former Indiana councilman who is charged with raping an underage girl.
Former councilman charged with raping girl may be in Gatlinburg, police say
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Zachary Hayes, 25 and Kimberly Hayes’ son, was identified as a suspect in his mother’s murder.
Man charged after killing mom, cat, Blount County sheriff says
Dedicated fans are arriving early to secure parking spots for their hot rods.
Crowds begin to arrive for Pigeon Forge Rod Run
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Vols fall in AP College Football Poll

Latest News

Cold front brings rain overnight to cooler temperatures for the week
Cold front brings rain overnight to cooler temperatures for the week
People in the community were fighting against the proposed affordable housing development.
Choto Landing development stopped after protests
Officers with the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency had a surprising call on Monday,...
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Dollywood said the ride is scheduled to reopen in the spring of 2024.
Dollywood closing down Lightning Rod for season