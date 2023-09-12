People are spending more money than ever in downtown Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Downtown Knoxville is generating more money than ever before. That’s according to a new study by the Downtown Knoxville Alliance.

Downtown Knoxville is a destination for East Tennesseans and visitors. People are spending more money than ever at its shops and restaurants.

“Last year’s number was the biggest increase we have seen,” Michele Hummel said, Executive Director for Downtown Knoxville Alliance.

Hummel said revenue from downtown business grew by nearly 20% between 2021 and 2022, that’s after averaging 4% in the previous four years.

Hummel said the rebound from COVID is a big reason why, but there are other factors.

“86% of our businesses are locally owned,” Hummel said. “We really try and market the shop local, and help the local economy.”

It’s not just revenue, new businesses are popping up all over downtown. The study found that 49 new businesses opened in the downtown area in the last three years.

One of them is Knox Brew Hub on Union Avenue.

“Last year, we saw about a 12% increase. And the year before that was close to 20%,” Zack Roskop said, Owner of Knox Brew Hub.

Roskop said he opened the business towards the end of 2020, in the middle of the pandemic. He believes the business’s growth has a lot to do with people moving to the area.

“I can’t tell you how many customers I’ve had come into the bar and they’re like, hey we’re here from x, y, or z, and they’re like we’re here to check out Knoxville. And then two to three months later, we see them again, and we’re like, hey you’re back. And they’re like, yeah I live here now,” Roskop said.

Roskop also attributed the bar’s growth to the University of Tennessee, and all of the success they had last season. He said the football team, and all of the school’s athletic programs, brought a lot of people into the bar to watch the games.

Data by Pods Moving and Storage shows that Knoxville was the 7th most moved to city in the nation in 2022. The growth is expected to continue to grow, bringing more revenue to downtown.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.