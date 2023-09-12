Some rain and storms move through today, then temperatures move down

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From spotty to scattered, downpours and storms are developing and moving through our area today. Up next, we’ll feel the impacts of this cold front!

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly cloudy morning, with isolated downpours and storms. We’re starting the day around 66 degrees.

The coverage of our area in rain and storms increases as the day goes on, but the front looks to give us a 40% coverage this afternoon to evening. This is after a high of 86 degrees. It does become breezier, with a westerly wind gusting to around 20 mph.

Tonight starts out with scattered rain and storms, but it’s back to a more isolated coverage and cloudy by the morning. The low will be a “normal” 64 by Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures are milder starting Wednesday afternoon!

Wednesday is when the front actually moves through, so we’ll see clouds clearing and spotty showers during the day. The winds shift out of the north, and we’ll top out around 81 degrees.

The biggest change come with cooler mornings! We’ll be in the upper 50s Thursday morning, then a mostly sunny afternoon takes us to 79 degrees.

Friday starts out in the mid 50s, then we’ll have a sunny day and a high around 80 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking spotty showers now for Saturday to become more scattered at night into early Sunday morning. Temperatures look to stay below average into early next week!

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

