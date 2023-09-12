Some rain and storms move through today, then temperatures move down

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a cold front’s storms, then mornings in the 50s.
By Heather Haley
Published: Sep. 12, 2023 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - From spotty to scattered, downpours and storms are developing and moving through our area today. Up next, we’ll feel the impacts of this cold front!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

It’s a mostly cloudy morning, with isolated downpours and storms. We’re starting the day around 66 degrees.

The coverage of our area in rain and storms increases as the day goes on, but the front looks to give us a 40% coverage this afternoon to evening. This is after a high of 86 degrees. It does become breezier, with a westerly wind gusting to around 20 mph.

Tonight starts out with scattered rain and storms, but it’s back to a more isolated coverage and cloudy by the morning. The low will be a “normal” 64 by Wednesday morning.

LOOKING AHEAD

Temperatures are milder starting Wednesday afternoon!

Wednesday is when the front actually moves through, so we’ll see clouds clearing and spotty showers during the day. The winds shift out of the north, and we’ll top out around 81 degrees.

The biggest change come with cooler mornings! We’ll be in the upper 50s Thursday morning, then a mostly sunny afternoon takes us to 79 degrees.

Friday starts out in the mid 50s, then we’ll have a sunny day and a high around 80 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking spotty showers now for Saturday to become more scattered at night into early Sunday morning. Temperatures look to stay below average into early next week!

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dedicated fans are arriving early to secure parking spots for their hot rods.
Crowds begin to arrive for Pigeon Forge Rod Run
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III (7) throws to a receiver during the first half of an NCAA...
Vols fall in AP College Football Poll
Zachary Hayes, 25 and Kimberly Hayes’ son, was identified as a suspect in his mother’s murder.
Man charged after killing mom, cat, Blount County sheriff says
Jet ski accident on Cheatham Lake
Father, 9-year-old son dead after jet ski crash on Cheatham Lake
Steve Sumner, 55, is a former Indiana councilman who is charged with raping an underage girl.
Former councilman charged with raping girl may be in Gatlinburg, police say

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a cold front’s storms, then mornings in the 50s.
Some rain and storms move through today, then temperatures move down
Afternoon showers and storms return Tuesday!
Rain and storms return Tuesday ahead of cooler temperatures
Rain and storms return Tuesday ahead of cooler temperatures
Rain and storms return Tuesday ahead of cooler temperatures
Afternoon showers and storms return Tuesday!
Rain and storms return Tuesday ahead of cooler temperatures