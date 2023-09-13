Anderson Co. murder suspect captured

ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Jason Dockery was arrested Thursday afternoon.

PREVIOUS STORY:

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in the Heiskell area.

As of 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jason Dockery was out of the Lee Co., Virginia area, according to the Lee Co. Sheriff’s Office.

The U.S. Marshal Service told WVLT News that Dockery might have hitched a ride and could be headed back to East Tennessee.

PREVIOUS STORY:

The United States Marshals Service is currently offering a $5,000 reward for any information related to a man named Jason Dockery who is a suspect in the murder of 38-year-old Shysti Renea Mayberry.

Sheriff Russell Barker told WVLT News Dockery was in the car with Mayberry when he shot them multiple times. He then dropped off a small child in Union County but it is unclear if the child was in the car during the shooting.

According to deputies, Dockery, 44, is a suspect in a murder that happened in the 200 block of Moores Gap Road in the Heiskell area of Anderson County on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Dockery is also wanted for a probation violation out of Sevier County, according to deputies.

“Dockery is a very dangerous individual and is believed to be armed,” said David G. Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee. “He has a substantial prior criminal history in the Knoxville area and has served time in the Tennessee Department of Corrections. Most of his ties appear to be to Knox, Sevier and Anderson Counties,” Jolley said.

Dockery is a white male, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs around 170 pounds, according to deputies. Officials say Dockery was last spotted on Tuesday, Sept. 12 traveling through Claiborne County where he fled from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department into Ewing, VA. near the Cumberland Mountain National Park.

“At this time, the Sheriff’s Office is actively gathering information and conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting,” ACSO officials said. “The primary focus remains on ensuring the safety and security of the community while diligently working to determine the events that led to this unfortunate incident.”

Tennessee Highway Patrol officials told WVLT News that there was a BOLO issued for a murder/kidnapping suspect out of Anderson County, explaining a heavy police presence in Claiborne County.

Claiborne County personnel spotted the suspect’s car and started to pursue it but ultimately lost visual, according to THP officials.

THP troopers were not involved.

If anyone has any information on Dockery’s location or any information that may help deputies capture him, please contact the U.S. Marshals Service tip line here or send an email to USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.