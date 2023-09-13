Feeling like fall with cooler temperatures and lower humidity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s finally starting to feel like fall with cooler temperatures and lower humidity over the next couple of days. Rain and storms return this weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few clouds linger overnight, but with the lower humidity settling in and wind shifting from the northeast, it’ll be a cooler night. Temperatures will drop to near 50 degrees near the Tennessee and Kentucky line. The rest of us will be near 59 degrees by Thursday morning.

Highs are just a few degrees below average Thursday afternoon with a high of 81 degrees. We could see a few clouds in the morning but overall it’ll be a mostly sunny day!

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday starts out in the mid to upper 50s. It’s another sunny day with a high near 82 degrees.

Spotty rain and storms return Saturday afternoon. Those downpours become scattered overnight into early Sunday. Highs are in the lower 80s on Saturday but only topping out in the upper 70s on Sunday.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, highs and lows are below average heading into next week. The first half of the week looks sunny and dry!

