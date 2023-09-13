Gatlinburg SkyPark to introduce new exclusive experience in October

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This October, Gatlinburg SkyPark is introducing an exclusive experience called the Smoky Mountain Sunrise. This is a limited-availability event starting on Friday, Oct. 6 that will give guests early access to the Gatlinburg SkyPark, along with VIP viewing of the sunrise from the best vantage point in Gatlinburg.

Tickets for this event must be purchased online in advance. Every Friday in October starting Oct. 6 and ending Oct. 27, guests with Smoky Mountain Sunrise tickets can board the SkyLift before dawn, weather permitting. As the sun rises, guests will be treated to live music, donuts, a souvenir mug and a complimentary cup of coffee.

Ticket holders will also have unlimited access to the SkyPark attractions during their visit including the SkyLift, SkyCenter, SkyBridge, SkyDeck, SkyTrail, and the Tulip Tower.

The specific sunrise times for the events are listed below:

Oct. 6 - 7:33 a.m.

Oct. 13 - 7:38 a.m.

Oct. 20 7:45 a.m.

Oct. 27 - 7:51 a.m.

The SkyLift will begin loading guests at 6 a.m. on these dates.

For more information on Gatlinburg SkyPark and Smoky Mountain Sunrise, click here.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.