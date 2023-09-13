‘Good 4 U’ singer Olivia Rodrigo announces Nashville stop on ‘GUTS’ world tour

Olivia Rodrigo performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in...
Olivia Rodrigo performs on NBC's "Today" show at Rockefeller Plaza on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By Daniel Smithson
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Grammy winner and multi-platinum artist Olivia Rodrigo announced a new world tour that includes a stop in The Music City.

Rodrigo will perform at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on March 9, 2024. The 20-year-old’s world tour announcement comes days after she released her second studio album GUTS on Sept. 8.

The GUTS world tour kicks off in February, with stops across North America and Europe. It’s Rodrigo’s first arena tour after she skyrocketed to success after her debut album SOUR. To get tickets to the “Good 4 You” and “Vampire” singer’s tour, you must register ahead of tickets going on sale.

Fans can register until Sunday, Sept. 17 at 10 p.m. Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a code that grants them access to ticket sales on Wednesday, Sept. 20 and Thursday, Sept. 21.

Standard tickets will range from $49.50 - $199.50 plus taxes and applicable fees in the U.S., according to a media release. Additional ticket options including a limited number of Charity Platinum and VIP packages will be available for purchase as well, with a portion of the proceeds from all ticket sales going to Olivia Rodrigo’s Fund 4 Good.

Copyright 2023 WSMV. All rights reserved.

