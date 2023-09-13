Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Whipped Ricotta With Herbs and Honey

This refreshing snack is perfect on a hot day or for a family gathering.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This refreshing snack is perfect on a hot day or for a family gathering.

Whipped Ricotta With Herbs and Honey

Yield: 6 servings.

Ingredients

  • · 1 cup whole milk ricotta, the freshest you can get
  • · 2 Tablespoon fresh mint, roughly chopped
  • · 1 teaspoon fresh parsley, finely chopped
  • · 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest
  • · 1 Tablespoon olive oil, additional for baguette slices
  • · 3 teaspoons honey
  • · Generous pinch of sea salt, to taste
  • · Freshly ground black pepper, to taste
  • · 1 Baguette, sliced, if using

Directions

1. Place the ricotta in a small mixing bowl.

2. Using a hand mixer with a whisk attachment or beaters, whisk ricotta for two minutes until it’s smooth and creamy; you may still see tiny bumps of ricotta, this is ok.

3. Place the whipped ricotta in a serving bowl or spread on a plate.

4. In a separate bowl, stir together the mint, parsley, lemon zest, olive oil, honey, and salt.

5. Pour the herb and honey mixture on top of the whipped ricotta. Top with freshly ground black pepper as desired. Serve with grilled baguette slices, crackers, or vegetables.

6. Grilled Baguette: to serve with grilled baguette slices, brush olive oil on each side of baguette slices, and place on a grill pan over medium-high heat for 1-2 minutes on each side, until toasted. Sprinkle with salt and serve.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Dollywood said the ride is scheduled to reopen in the spring of 2024.
Dollywood closing down Lightning Rod for season
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Oliver Anthony concert sells out after concern over ticket prices
HNN File Image
‘The Perfect Storm’ | Knoxville Fire Department activates emergency operation center due to ambulance shortages
The man is a suspect in a murder that occurred in the Heiskell area of Anderson County.
U.S. Marshals offering reward for information on murder suspect fugitive

Latest News

Recurring WVLT News recording
National Preparedness Month
The man is a suspect in a murder that occurred in the Heiskell area of Anderson County.
Sheriff identifies victim, search continues for Anderson Co. murder suspect
Knoxville police are searching for 58-year-old Shawn Cole.
Police searching for missing Knoxville woman
Feeling like fall with cooler temperatures and lower humidity
Feeling like fall with cooler temperatures and lower humidity
This refreshing snack is perfect on a hot day or for a family gathering.
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Whipped Ricotta With Herbs and Honey