Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Whipped Ricotta With Herbs and Honey

Whipped Ricotta With Herbs and Honey

Yield: 6 servings.

Ingredients

· 1 cup whole milk ricotta, the freshest you can get

· 2 Tablespoon fresh mint, roughly chopped

· 1 teaspoon fresh parsley, finely chopped

· 1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

· 1 Tablespoon olive oil, additional for baguette slices

· 3 teaspoons honey

· Generous pinch of sea salt, to taste

· Freshly ground black pepper, to taste

· 1 Baguette, sliced, if using

Directions

1. Place the ricotta in a small mixing bowl.

2. Using a hand mixer with a whisk attachment or beaters, whisk ricotta for two minutes until it’s smooth and creamy; you may still see tiny bumps of ricotta, this is ok.

3. Place the whipped ricotta in a serving bowl or spread on a plate.

4. In a separate bowl, stir together the mint, parsley, lemon zest, olive oil, honey, and salt.

5. Pour the herb and honey mixture on top of the whipped ricotta. Top with freshly ground black pepper as desired. Serve with grilled baguette slices, crackers, or vegetables.

6. Grilled Baguette: to serve with grilled baguette slices, brush olive oil on each side of baguette slices, and place on a grill pan over medium-high heat for 1-2 minutes on each side, until toasted. Sprinkle with salt and serve.

