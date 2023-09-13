Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Yummy Korean Chicken Wings

These wings are perfect for game day.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:40 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - These wings are perfect for game day.

Yummy Korean Chicken Wings

Ingredients

  • · 3 pounds chicken wings , cut into drumettes and wingettes

CHICKEN WING MARINADE

  • · 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, toasted
  • · 2 tablespoons lemon juice
  • · 2 tablespoons Chinese cooking wine (Shaoxing wine, sub Mirin, dry sherry)
  • · 2 tablespoons soy sauce , light or all purpose
  • · 2 tablespoons brown sugar or honey
  • · 1 1/2 tablespoons hoisin sauce
  • · 1 1/2 tablespoons oyster sauce
  • · 1/4 cup ketchup or Aussie tomato sauce
  • · 1 tablespoons chili garlic sauce or sambal oelek (adjust spiciness to taste)
  • · 4 cloves garlic , minced
  • · 1 tablespoons ginger , finely grated
  • · 1/2 tsp five spice powder
  • GARNISHES (OPTIONAL)
  • · Finely sliced scallions
  • · Sesame seeds
  • · Cilantro leaves
  • · Finely sliced fresh chili

Directions

Mix Marinade ingredients.

1. Place wings in large bowl, pour over Marinade and toss well. Set aside for 10 minutes - do not marinate for longer than 1 hour.

2. Preheat the oven to 350F.

3. Line baking tray with parchment paper.

4. Shake excess marinade off wings (but reserve the marinade) and spread on the baking tray.

5. Bake 45 - 50 minutes, basting with a brush at 25 minutes and 35 minutes, using the reserved marinade and juices on the tray.

6. The meat should be able to be pulled off the bones quite easily, they should be just starting to char on the edges and a sticky, dark red/golden color all over.

7. Sprinkle with garnishes - cilantro leaves, sesame seeds, chili, sliced scallions - then serve!

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Dollywood said the ride is scheduled to reopen in the spring of 2024.
Dollywood closing down Lightning Rod for season
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Oliver Anthony concert sells out after concern over ticket prices
HNN File Image
‘The Perfect Storm’ | Knoxville Fire Department activates emergency operation center due to ambulance shortages
The man is a suspect in a murder that occurred in the Heiskell area of Anderson County.
U.S. Marshals offering reward for information on murder suspect fugitive

Latest News

Recurring WVLT News recording
National Preparedness Month
The man is a suspect in a murder that occurred in the Heiskell area of Anderson County.
Sheriff identifies victim, search continues for Anderson Co. murder suspect
Knoxville police are searching for 58-year-old Shawn Cole.
Police searching for missing Knoxville woman
Feeling like fall with cooler temperatures and lower humidity
Feeling like fall with cooler temperatures and lower humidity
This refreshing snack is perfect on a hot day or for a family gathering.
Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Whipped Ricotta With Herbs and Honey