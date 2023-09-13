Let’s Get Cooking with Chef John | Yummy Korean Chicken Wings

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - These wings are perfect for game day.

Yummy Korean Chicken Wings

Ingredients

· 3 pounds chicken wings , cut into drumettes and wingettes

CHICKEN WING MARINADE

· 1/2 teaspoon sesame oil, toasted

· 2 tablespoons lemon juice

· 2 tablespoons Chinese cooking wine (Shaoxing wine, sub Mirin, dry sherry)

· 2 tablespoons soy sauce , light or all purpose

· 2 tablespoons brown sugar or honey

· 1 1/2 tablespoons hoisin sauce

· 1 1/2 tablespoons oyster sauce

· 1/4 cup ketchup or Aussie tomato sauce

· 1 tablespoons chili garlic sauce or sambal oelek (adjust spiciness to taste)

· 4 cloves garlic , minced

· 1 tablespoons ginger , finely grated

· 1/2 tsp five spice powder

GARNISHES (OPTIONAL)

· Finely sliced scallions

· Sesame seeds

· Cilantro leaves

· Finely sliced fresh chili

Directions

Mix Marinade ingredients.

1. Place wings in large bowl, pour over Marinade and toss well. Set aside for 10 minutes - do not marinate for longer than 1 hour.

2. Preheat the oven to 350F.

3. Line baking tray with parchment paper.

4. Shake excess marinade off wings (but reserve the marinade) and spread on the baking tray.

5. Bake 45 - 50 minutes, basting with a brush at 25 minutes and 35 minutes, using the reserved marinade and juices on the tray.

6. The meat should be able to be pulled off the bones quite easily, they should be just starting to char on the edges and a sticky, dark red/golden color all over.

7. Sprinkle with garnishes - cilantro leaves, sesame seeds, chili, sliced scallions - then serve!

