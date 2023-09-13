Police searching for missing Knoxville woman

Knoxville police are searching for 58-year-old Shawn Cole.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Knoxville Police Department announced they were searching for a missing woman.

Shawn Cole was last seen walking from her home on Brice Street around 3:45 p.m. Tuesday.

The 58-year-old has brown hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a blank tank top, blue jeans and white shoes.

Anyone with information on where she might be should contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.

