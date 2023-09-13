Preparing for severe weather during National Preparedness Month

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee is susceptible to severe weather year-round and the National Weather Service wants people to prepare in case of an emergency. September is considered National Preparedness Month making it the perfect time to create a plan in case severe weather hits your area.

“Having multiple ways of receiving weather information like a weather radio that has a battery backup that can wake you up in the middle of the night. Your cell phone and apps you might download that can also alert you to those types of things,” Warning coordination with NWS, Anthony Cavallucci, said.

Heat is the number 1 weather-related killer with flooding sitting second, according to the National Weather Service.

Cavallucci said severe storms and straight-line storm damage are more common than tornadoes.

Officials said there are several things you can do to prepare for severe weather. This includes having a family member be CPR certified, creating a communication plan, keeping an emergency kit in your car, knowing how to shut off your utilities and keeping at least 3 days of food and water in your home.

Cavallucci said your phone and other technology can also help to keep you safe.

“Wireless emergencies on your phone. You don’t want to put it to sleep especially when we’re expecting severe weather because that could save your life and your family’s life,” Cavallucci said.

Social media, weather apps, weather preparedness websites and the NWS website are also reliable ways to track severe weather heading your way.

