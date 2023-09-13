Preparing for severe weather during National Preparedness Month

Heat is highest weather-related killer in the country
National Preparedness Month
National Preparedness Month(WSFA 12 News)
By Jared Austin
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 7:20 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - East Tennessee is susceptible to severe weather year-round and the National Weather Service wants people to prepare in case of an emergency. September is considered National Preparedness Month making it the perfect time to create a plan in case severe weather hits your area.

“Having multiple ways of receiving weather information like a weather radio that has a battery backup that can wake you up in the middle of the night. Your cell phone and apps you might download that can also alert you to those types of things,” Warning coordination with NWS, Anthony Cavallucci, said.

Heat is the number 1 weather-related killer with flooding sitting second, according to the National Weather Service.

Cavallucci said severe storms and straight-line storm damage are more common than tornadoes.

Officials said there are several things you can do to prepare for severe weather. This includes having a family member be CPR certified, creating a communication plan, keeping an emergency kit in your car, knowing how to shut off your utilities and keeping at least 3 days of food and water in your home.

Cavallucci said your phone and other technology can also help to keep you safe.

“Wireless emergencies on your phone. You don’t want to put it to sleep especially when we’re expecting severe weather because that could save your life and your family’s life,” Cavallucci said.

Social media, weather apps, weather preparedness websites and the NWS website are also reliable ways to track severe weather heading your way.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Dollywood said the ride is scheduled to reopen in the spring of 2024.
Dollywood closing down Lightning Rod for season
HNN File Image
‘The Perfect Storm’ | Knoxville Fire Department activates emergency operation center due to ambulance shortages
Anderson County Sheriff’s Office deputies are investigating a deadly shooting in the Heiskell...
Search for suspect in deadly Anderson Co. shooting crosses state lines
Housing Crisis Tennessee
Why is Tennessee facing a housing crisis?

Latest News

Recurring WVLT News recording
National Preparedness Month
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley clearing and cooling ahead!
Stray rain and decreasing humidity ahead of a cooler trend
Officials told WVLT News this is the first time the center has been opened when it was not in a...
‘The Perfect Storm’ | Knoxville Fire Department activates emergency operation center due to ambulanc
Lower humidity arrives as we move into the middle of the week
Cold front brings rain overnight to cooler temperatures for the week