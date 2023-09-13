Several events for you and your family to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Check out all of these events to Find Your Fun with the family this weekend!

Thursday, September 14th

The Tennessee Valley Fair will wrap up this weekend on Sunday, Sept. 17. You and the family can head out for live music, rides, and of course food. T-Pain will be performing Thursday night; tickets are $12 for adults, $9 for children and seniors with children 5 and under are free. The family fun starts at 5 p.m. Thursday and Friday, 10 a.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. Sunday.

Saturday, September 16th

Head out to the September Moon Market on Saturday from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. to check out beautiful handcrafted items, vendors, energy workers and food! Sugar Therapy as well as Trippy Hippie Shaved Ice will be there serving up tasty treats. The event is both family and pet friendly as donations are welcome, the event will happen at 206 Randolph Street in Knoxville.

Ijams Nature Center is hosting an event where you can meet Topaz the Eastern Box Turtle. From 2-4 p.m. come meet Topaz and show off your creative side with a painting class. You can enjoy the beginner friendly painting class and create your own beautiful Topaz masterpiece. Tickets are $45 and all of the painting supplies are provided.

HoLa Festival 2023 is kicking off Saturday at 4 p.m. at World’s Fair Park. Enjoy Latin cuisine, dancing, music and crafts! It will be fun for all ages with tickets just $3 and kids get in free. The festival runs 4-10 p.m. with fireworks at 9 p.m., then again on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. with a parade of nations taking place.

Sunday, September 17th

Ijams Nature Center and the East Tennessee Bluegrass Association is teaming up for an afternoon of music. Head over to Ijams Nature Center from 3-6 p.m. to play along or just sit and listen. Chairs will be provided for the event.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.