Update: Name of suspect released in ongoing SWVA manhunt

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - Update 9-13-2023: Police have released more information about the suspect, including his name, they are searching for in one Southwest Virginia county.

In a post on the Lee County, Virginia Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, officials say they are still looking for Jason Dockery.

He is wanted out of Anderson County, Tennessee in a homicide case and on violations of probation in an assault case.

Police from several agencies are searching for Dockery, but still have not found him. They still encourage everyone in the Ewing area to stay vigilant and keep their doors locked and cars secured.

The U.S. Marshals Service is also offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Original Story 9-12-2023: The Lee County Virginia Sheriff’s Office has issued a shelter in place order for the Ewing and Wheeler area of Lee County, Virginia.

The order was shared on the department’s Facebook page.

Deputies said a search is ongoing after a man was reportedly involved in a homicide/shooting in Claiborne County, Tennessee.

The suspect is 5′6″ and considered armed and dangerous.

Deputies said the suspect ran from police. The chase went from Claiborne County into Lee County, Virginia.

The man was reportedly near the Walnut Hill Lane area.

His name was not released, but you can find his picture below.

Manhunt in Lee County, Virginia (Lee County Sheriff's Office (VA))

The order asked people to stay indoors and to keep the doors locked.

People were also asked to not approach strangers and call 911 immediately if they are approached.

Officials announced all Lee County Public Schools will be closed on Wednesday to ensure the safety of students and employees.

We will update this story as we learn more.

