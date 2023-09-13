Smokey XI still needs training before taking the field
Smokey X will take over gameday duties.
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 3:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smokey XI still needs a bit more training before he takes the field.
Trainers said Smokey XI is still very timid, so Smokey X will take over the duty of running through the T. School officials said the situation is fluid when it comes to other game day duties Smokey X will take part in as they do not want to overwork him. Smokey X turned 10 years old in February.
Smokey XI attended the Austin Peay game but was not quite ready to take the field, so Smokey X took over.
Smokey has been a part of the Tennessee tradition since 1953 and has been raised by the same Knoxville family since then.
Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.