Smokey XI still needs training before taking the field

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Smokey XI still needs a bit more training before he takes the field.

Trainers said Smokey XI is still very timid, so Smokey X will take over the duty of running through the T. School officials said the situation is fluid when it comes to other game day duties Smokey X will take part in as they do not want to overwork him. Smokey X turned 10 years old in February.

Smokey XI attended the Austin Peay game but was not quite ready to take the field, so Smokey X took over.

Smokey has been a part of the Tennessee tradition since 1953 and has been raised by the same Knoxville family since then.

