Stray rain and decreasing humidity ahead of a cooler trend

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a couple of showers leftover today, but a cold front is settling in and decreasing the humidity gradually today, which sets us up for cooler temperatures!

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We have stray showers this morning, with a mix of clouds and areas of dense fog. We’re starting the day in the mid 60s.

Clouds are gradually decreasing, along with the humidity today. This leaves us with a stray shower or storm possible, especially in the foothills to the mountains. We’ll top out around 83 degrees, which is right at average for this time of the year.

With scattered clouds and a breeze at 5 to 10 mph out of the northeast, we have choppy cooling as the drier air settles in. This leaves our area ranging from closer to 50 degrees at the Tennessee, Kentucky line and closer to 60 in the Valley and South. Knoxville should start Thursday around 59 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

After the below average start to Thursday, we’re just a few degrees below average with the mostly sunny day at 81 degrees.

Friday starts out in the mid to upper 50s, then we’ll have a sunny day and a high of around 82 degrees.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we are tracking spotty rain and storms Saturday, but they’re more scattered overnight to Sunday morning then back to a spotty coverage Sunday afternoon. Temperatures gradually return to average next week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.