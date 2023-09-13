Strong winds rip roof off pavilion of East Tenn. middle school

RUTLEDGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Strong winds ripped the roof off of a pavilion at a Grainger County middle school Tuesday, according to school system officials.

The roof was blown off of a pavilion at Rutledge Middle School, according to Director of Schools Mark Briscoe.

“It was blown over in a gust of wind around 3:15 yesterday,” Briscoe said. “No one was injured and plans are in place to replace the structure.”

On Tuesday, Grainger Co. was under a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for possible 60 mph winds.

Briscoe said none of the school’s actual buildings were damaged.

