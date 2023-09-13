U.S. Marshals offering reward for information on murder suspect fugitive

The man is a suspect in a murder that occurred in the Heiskell area of Anderson County.
By Avery Jordan
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 1:06 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The United States Marshals Service is currently offering a $5,000 reward for any information related to a man named Jason Dockery who is a suspect in a murder.

According to deputies, Dockery, 44, is a suspect in a murder that happened in the 200 block of Moores Gap Road in the Heiskell area of Anderson County on Tuesday, Sept. 12. Dockery is also wanted for a probation violation out of Sevier County, according to deputies.

“Dockery is a very dangerous individual and is believed to be armed,” said David G. Jolley, U.S. Marshal for the Eastern District of Tennessee. “He has a substantial prior criminal history in the Knoxville area and has served time in the Tennessee Department of Corrections. Most of his ties appear to be to Knox, Sevier and Anderson Counties,” Jolley said.

Dockery is a white male, about 5 feet, 6 inches tall, and weighs around 170 pounds, according to deputies. Officials say Dockery was last spotted on Tuesday, Sept. 12 traveling through Claiborne County where he fled from the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Department into Ewing, VA. near the Cumberland Mountain National Park.

If anyone has any information on Dockery’s location or any information that may help deputies capture him, please contact the U.S. Marshals Service tip line here or send an email to USMS84.TIPS@usdoj.gov.

