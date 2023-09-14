15th-ranked UT Volleyball set for a pair of nonconference matches

Lady Vols host Chicago St. and Evansville this week
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:17 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 15th-ranked Tennessee Lady Vols will look to continue their hot start to the season this weekend, as they host Chicago State and Evansville at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center on Thursday and Friday.

The lady Vols (7-1) open with Chicago State on Thursday night at 6:30 p.m. ET. The match can be live-streamed on SEC Network+.

Tennessee will face Evansville to conclude the weekend at 6:30 p.m. on Friday. That match will also be streamed on SEC Network+.

The Lady Vols will be teaming up with Second Harvest Food Bank to help feed those in need. Fans who bring two non-perishable food items to the match will receive one complimentary ticket. Just bring your food items to Food City Center, and you’ll receive your ticket from the Tennessee Fan Experience tent. For fans planning to attend, note that Tennessee’s clear-bag policy will be in effect again this season. All fans should enter through Gate B.

FINGALL NAMED AVCA NATIONAL PLAYER OF THE WEEK

For the second time in her career, Morgahn Fingall was named the AVCA National Player of the Week after averaging 6.57 points per set and 5.71 kills per set—both of which led the SEC for the week—while hitting .421 in wins over Loyola and No. 24 Marquette. She was also tabbed the SEC Player and Offensive Player of the Week.

