Crews deal with ‘potential explosive device’ situation in Cumberland Co.

A potential explosive device was found at a business in Crossville, according to officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:00 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A business owner in Crossville found a potential explosive device on Thursday morning, according to officials with the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office.

The Knoxville Bomb squad was tasked with assessing and neutralizing the device.

“Additionally, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office, in partnership with other relevant agencies, will conduct a thorough investigation to determine the circumstances surrounding this incident,” officials said.

This is a developing story.

