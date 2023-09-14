Deputies investigating deadly Knox Co. crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed in a crash Wednesday, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a car left the roadway and hit a utility pole, killing the driver.

Deputies believed speeding was a contributing factor.

Officials were waiting to release the identity of the victim until the next of kin was notified.

