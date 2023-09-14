Deputies investigating deadly Knox Co. crash
One person was killed in a crash on Ebenezer Road Wednesday evening.
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed in a crash Wednesday, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.
Investigators said a car left the roadway and hit a utility pole, killing the driver.
Deputies believed speeding was a contributing factor.
Officials were waiting to release the identity of the victim until the next of kin was notified.
