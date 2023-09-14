Deputies investigating deadly Knox Co. crash

One person was killed in a crash on Ebenezer Road Wednesday evening.
One person was killed in a crash on Ebenezer Road Wednesday evening.
One person was killed in a crash on Ebenezer Road Wednesday evening.(WVLT)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:29 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One person was killed in a crash Wednesday, according to officials with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

Investigators said a car left the roadway and hit a utility pole, killing the driver.

Deputies believed speeding was a contributing factor.

Officials were waiting to release the identity of the victim until the next of kin was notified.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Dollywood said the ride is scheduled to reopen in the spring of 2024.
Dollywood closing down Lightning Rod for season
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Oliver Anthony concert sells out after concern over ticket prices
The man is a suspect in a murder that occurred in the Heiskell area of Anderson County.
Sheriff identifies victim, search continues for Anderson Co. murder suspect
HNN File Image
‘The Perfect Storm’ | Knoxville Fire Department activates emergency operation center due to ambulance shortages

Latest News

Recurring WVLT News recording
National Preparedness Month
Multiple agencies responded to a possible drowning in Anderson Co. Wednesday night.
Multiple agencies respond to possible drowning in Anderson Co.
The man is a suspect in a murder that occurred in the Heiskell area of Anderson County.
Sheriff identifies victim, search continues for Anderson Co. murder suspect
Here are some ways for you and your family to Find Your Fun this weekend!
Several events for you and your family to Find Your Fun