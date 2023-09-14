Feeling like fall ahead of weekend rain

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - It’s feeling like fall with the lower humidity sticking around over the next few days. We are tracking spotty to scattered rain and storms for the weekend.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few clouds stick around tonight with the possibility of a stray shower. Temperatures will drop to near 60 degrees for most. Areas along the Tennessee and Kentucky line could be closer to the low to mid-50s.

The sunshine returns Friday with some clouds at times. A stray shower or storm is possible with a high near 82 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

Spotty showers and storms return Saturday afternoon. Highs will be near 81 degrees. The Vols are on the road to Florida so in your I’m All Vol forecast there is a more scattered coverage in storms Friday during the day in Gainesville, but it’s spotty storms by the time the game starts at 7 PM.

Tennessee at Florida Saturday at 7 PM (WVLT)

The rain and storms become more scattered overnight into early Sunday morning. Highs will top out near 80 degrees Sunday afternoon with the showers pushing out of here by the afternoon hours.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we have a mild start to next week with gradually increasing afternoon highs. We’ll see some stray rain and storms possible again late next week.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.