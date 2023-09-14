Fire investigators arrest man following string of fires on Merchant Drive

A man was arrested after multiple fires were set in the area of Merchant Drive.
A man was arrested after multiple fires were set in the area of Merchant Drive.
A man was arrested after multiple fires were set in the area of Merchant Drive.(Kronenwetter FD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:57 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested Thursday after multiple fires were set in the area of Merchant Drive over the weekend.

The fires happened during the overnight hours on Sunday. One of the fires caused damage to the exterior of an Outback Steakhouse, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials.

The suspect, 36-year-old Joshua Linebarger, was arrested on Clinton Highway.

He was charged with one count of arson, one count of criminal trespass, and one count of setting fire to personal property.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Oliver Anthony concert sells out after concern over ticket prices
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Dollywood said the ride is scheduled to reopen in the spring of 2024.
Dollywood closing down Lightning Rod for season
The man is a suspect in a murder that occurred in the Heiskell area of Anderson County.
Anderson Co. murder suspect captured
Knoxville police are searching for 58-year-old Shawn Cole.
Missing Knoxville woman found by police

Latest News

A potential explosive device was found at a business in Crossville, according to officials with...
Bomb squad safely removes ‘potential explosive device’ in Cumberland Co.
Jason Dockery is accused of murdering a 38 year old woman in Anderson County before fleeing law...
Anderson Co. murder suspect arrested while walking down street
Feeling like fall ahead of weekend rain
Feeling like fall ahead of weekend rain
Bomb squad safely removes ‘potential explosive device’ in Cumberland Co.
Bomb squad safely removes ‘potential explosive device’ in Cumberland Co.