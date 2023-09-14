Fire investigators arrest man following string of fires on Merchant Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was arrested Thursday after multiple fires were set in the area of Merchant Drive over the weekend.

The fires happened during the overnight hours on Sunday. One of the fires caused damage to the exterior of an Outback Steakhouse, according to Knoxville Fire Department officials.

The suspect, 36-year-old Joshua Linebarger, was arrested on Clinton Highway.

He was charged with one count of arson, one count of criminal trespass, and one count of setting fire to personal property.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.