Knoxville police searching for man accused of attempted first-degree murder

Knoxville police are searching for a man accused of attempted first-degree murder.
Keyshawn Flack was accused of attempted first-degree murder.
Keyshawn Flack was accused of attempted first-degree murder.(KPD)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 3:15 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police announced they were searching for 23-year-old Keyshawn Flack of Knoxville accused of attempted first-degree murder.

Knoxville police responded to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Wednesday after a woman came in with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

“In the course of the investigation, officers learned that the shooting occurred sometime around 1:30 p.m. at an address in the 2300 block of California Road,” officials said. “Flack was identified as a suspect in the course of the investigation, which was led by KPD Homicide Unit detectives.”

Those with information are urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Oliver Anthony concert sells out after concern over ticket prices
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Dollywood said the ride is scheduled to reopen in the spring of 2024.
Dollywood closing down Lightning Rod for season
The man is a suspect in a murder that occurred in the Heiskell area of Anderson County.
Anderson Co. murder suspect captured
Knoxville police are searching for 58-year-old Shawn Cole.
Missing Knoxville woman found by police

Latest News

Paige WX
Feeling like fall ahead of weekend rain
A potential explosive device was found at a business in Crossville, according to officials with...
Crews deal with ‘potential explosive device’ situation in Cumberland Co.
The man is a suspect in a murder that occurred in the Heiskell area of Anderson County.
Anderson Co. murder suspect captured
Mountain Life Festival returns to Great Smoky Mountains National Park
Mountain Life Festival returns to Great Smoky Mountains National Park