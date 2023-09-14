Knoxville police searching for man accused of attempted first-degree murder

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Knoxville police announced they were searching for 23-year-old Keyshawn Flack of Knoxville accused of attempted first-degree murder.

Knoxville police responded to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Wednesday after a woman came in with a gunshot wound to the lower body.

“In the course of the investigation, officers learned that the shooting occurred sometime around 1:30 p.m. at an address in the 2300 block of California Road,” officials said. “Flack was identified as a suspect in the course of the investigation, which was led by KPD Homicide Unit detectives.”

Those with information are urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165 or online. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible to receive a cash reward.

