Knoxville Symphony Orchestra to play at Bijou Theatre

The orchestra will perform its first Chamber Classics Series concert of the season.
The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be performing virtually this weekend.
The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be performing virtually this weekend.(WVLT)
By Avery Jordan
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:45 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be performing its first Chamber Classics Series concert of the 2023-24 season on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Bijou Theater at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for this concert will start at $17 and can be purchased here. The concert will be for one night only.

Music Director Aram Demirijian will lead the orchestra in three works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Jorge Variego and Dame Ethel Smyth.

There will be a special visual performance of vibrant fireflies above the orchestra during the performance of “BLINK” by Variego. The orchestra will also play Mozart’s “Violin Concerto No. 5″ and Dame Ethel Smyth’s “Serenade in D Major.”

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Oliver Anthony concert sells out after concern over ticket prices
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Dollywood said the ride is scheduled to reopen in the spring of 2024.
Dollywood closing down Lightning Rod for season
The man is a suspect in a murder that occurred in the Heiskell area of Anderson County.
Sheriff identifies victim, search continues for Anderson Co. murder suspect
Knoxville police are searching for 58-year-old Shawn Cole.
Missing Knoxville woman found by police

Latest News

The three-part PSA will be posted on a variety of platforms.
Mayor Jacobs creates PSA for National Suicide Prevention Month
Automate your savings and get $25 from TNStars
Jason Dockery is accused of murdering a 38 year old woman in Anderson County before fleeing law...
Murder suspect dropped off in Union Co. by unsuspecting driver, says U.S. Marshals
Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a muggier weekend with some storms.
Lower humidity and milder for now