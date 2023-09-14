Knoxville Symphony Orchestra to play at Bijou Theatre

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Symphony Orchestra will be performing its first Chamber Classics Series concert of the 2023-24 season on Sunday, Sept. 17 at the Bijou Theater at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets for this concert will start at $17 and can be purchased here. The concert will be for one night only.

Music Director Aram Demirijian will lead the orchestra in three works by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Jorge Variego and Dame Ethel Smyth.

There will be a special visual performance of vibrant fireflies above the orchestra during the performance of “BLINK” by Variego. The orchestra will also play Mozart’s “Violin Concerto No. 5″ and Dame Ethel Smyth’s “Serenade in D Major.”

