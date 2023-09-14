Lower humidity and milder for now

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a muggier weekend with some storms.
By Heather Haley
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:58 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a break from humidity, giving us a taste of fall more than a week before the Fall Equinox. The humidity ticks back up as we approach the weekend, bringing back some rain and storms.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can choose to get messages from us on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few clouds are moving through this morning, but with the lower humidity settling it’s cooler! Temperatures range from around 50 on the North Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. Then low to mid 50s surround the Valley, with the south to central Valley cooling to the low 60s to upper 50s.

We a milder day with low humidity, and a beautiful day with sunshine and some passing clouds. We’re topping out around 81 degrees in the Valley, and mid to upper 70s outlining the Valley. It’s a great evening to hit the fair or get outside, as we cool faster thanks to that lower humidity.

A few clouds roll in tonight, leaving us closer to 60 degrees. A stray shower is possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times, as a stray shower or storm is possible. These are developing due to a slight increase in humidity. We’ll top out around 82 degrees.

Spotty rain and storms return Saturday afternoon. Those downpours become scattered overnight into early Sunday. Highs are in the low 80s on Saturday and around 80 degrees Sunday.

Tennessee at Florida Saturday
Tennessee at Florida Saturday(WVLT)

The Vols are on the road to Florida so in your I’m All Vol forecast there is a more scattered coverage in storms Friday during the day in Gainesville, but it’s spotty storms by the time the game starts at 7 PM.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we have a mild start to next week with gradually increasing afternoon highs. We’ll see some stray rain and storms possible again late week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner
First Alert 8-Day Planner(WVLT)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Oliver Anthony concert sells out after concern over ticket prices
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Dollywood said the ride is scheduled to reopen in the spring of 2024.
Dollywood closing down Lightning Rod for season
The man is a suspect in a murder that occurred in the Heiskell area of Anderson County.
Sheriff identifies victim, search continues for Anderson Co. murder suspect
HNN File Image
‘The Perfect Storm’ | Knoxville Fire Department activates emergency operation center due to ambulance shortages

Latest News

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks a muggier weekend with some storms.
Lower humidity and milder for now
Ben tracks the lower humidity ahead of weekend rain
Feeling like fall with cooler temperatures and lower humidity
WVLT News at 5 pm
Ben tracks the lower humidity ahead of weekend rain
Feeling like fall with cooler temperatures and lower humidity
Feeling like fall with cooler temperatures and lower humidity