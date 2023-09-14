Lower humidity and milder for now

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a break from humidity, giving us a taste of fall more than a week before the Fall Equinox. The humidity ticks back up as we approach the weekend, bringing back some rain and storms.

WHAT TO EXPECT

A few clouds are moving through this morning, but with the lower humidity settling it’s cooler! Temperatures range from around 50 on the North Plateau to the Tennessee, Kentucky line. Then low to mid 50s surround the Valley, with the south to central Valley cooling to the low 60s to upper 50s.

We a milder day with low humidity, and a beautiful day with sunshine and some passing clouds. We’re topping out around 81 degrees in the Valley, and mid to upper 70s outlining the Valley. It’s a great evening to hit the fair or get outside, as we cool faster thanks to that lower humidity.

A few clouds roll in tonight, leaving us closer to 60 degrees. A stray shower is possible.

LOOKING AHEAD

Friday is mostly sunny to partly cloudy at times, as a stray shower or storm is possible. These are developing due to a slight increase in humidity. We’ll top out around 82 degrees.

Spotty rain and storms return Saturday afternoon. Those downpours become scattered overnight into early Sunday. Highs are in the low 80s on Saturday and around 80 degrees Sunday.

Tennessee at Florida Saturday (WVLT)

The Vols are on the road to Florida so in your I’m All Vol forecast there is a more scattered coverage in storms Friday during the day in Gainesville, but it’s spotty storms by the time the game starts at 7 PM.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, we have a mild start to next week with gradually increasing afternoon highs. We’ll see some stray rain and storms possible again late week.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

