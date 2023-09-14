Mayor Jacobs creates PSA for National Suicide Prevention Month

By Avery Jordan
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 11:47 AM EDT
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - September is National Suicide Prevention Month and Mayor Glenn Jacobs has created a special public service announcement in an effort to increase awareness and understanding of suicide and mental health in the community.

“Suicide is one of the top 10 leading causes of all deaths in the state and in this community,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. " Even worse, it is one of the most common causes of death for 10 to 34-year-olds.”

A three-part PSA video series begins Thursday, Sept. 14 with the second and third videos being released Sept. 21 and Sept. 28 respectively. The first video will share phone numbers people can contact anonymously for help, the second highlights actions people can take to prevent suicide, and the third goes over suicide warning signs and the various resources that are available to the community to help.

All videos will be available for viewing on all the Knox County and Mayor’s social media sites.

