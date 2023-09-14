Multiple agencies respond to possible drowning in Anderson Co.

CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to a reported drowning at New Henderson Park Wednesday night, according to officials with the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities got the call around 8:25 p.m.

The Claxton Volunteer Fire Department, Anderson Co. Rescue Squad and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team were assisting with the search.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a reported drowning at New Henderson Park in the Claxton... Posted by Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

