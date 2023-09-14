Multiple agencies respond to possible drowning in Anderson Co.

Multiple agencies responded to a possible drowning in Anderson Co. Wednesday night.
Multiple agencies responded to a possible drowning in Anderson Co. Wednesday night.
Multiple agencies responded to a possible drowning in Anderson Co. Wednesday night.(ACSO)
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to a reported drowning at New Henderson Park Wednesday night, according to officials with the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities got the call around 8:25 p.m.

The Claxton Volunteer Fire Department, Anderson Co. Rescue Squad and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team were assisting with the search.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office is on the scene of a reported drowning at New Henderson Park in the Claxton...

Posted by Anderson County Sheriff's Office TN on Wednesday, September 13, 2023

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Dollywood said the ride is scheduled to reopen in the spring of 2024.
Dollywood closing down Lightning Rod for season
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Oliver Anthony concert sells out after concern over ticket prices
The man is a suspect in a murder that occurred in the Heiskell area of Anderson County.
Sheriff identifies victim, search continues for Anderson Co. murder suspect
HNN File Image
‘The Perfect Storm’ | Knoxville Fire Department activates emergency operation center due to ambulance shortages

Latest News

Recurring WVLT News recording
National Preparedness Month
Jason Dockery is accused of murdering a 38 year old woman in Anderson County before fleeing law...
Murder suspect dropped off in Union Co. by unsuspecting driver, says U.S. Marshals
One person was killed in a crash on Ebenezer Road Wednesday evening.
Deputies investigating deadly Knox Co. crash
The man is a suspect in a murder that occurred in the Heiskell area of Anderson County.
Sheriff identifies victim, search continues for Anderson Co. murder suspect