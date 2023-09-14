Multiple agencies respond to possible drowning in Anderson Co.
Multiple agencies responded to a possible drowning in Anderson Co. Wednesday night.
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 10:25 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLAXTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Multiple agencies responded to a reported drowning at New Henderson Park Wednesday night, according to officials with the Anderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.
Authorities got the call around 8:25 p.m.
The Claxton Volunteer Fire Department, Anderson Co. Rescue Squad and the Knox County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team were assisting with the search.
