No COVID-19 vaccination or mask mandates, says Tenn. governor

“Government does not need to tell people how to live their lives with regards to their personal health,” Tennessee Governor Bill Lee said.
The number of Covid-19 cases in Tennessee are rising across Tennessee, but Governor Bill Lee said there will be no vaccine or mask mandates.
By Chuck Morris
Published: Sep. 14, 2023 at 4:41 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee said Wednesday there would be no new COVID-19 vaccination or mask mandates in the future. This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in Tennessee is on the rise.

New COVID-19 vaccines will be available this week. The CDC recommended the updated shots on Tuesday.

The vaccines will target the strains going around, according to the CDC.

COVID-19 hospitalizations rose about 9% this week, but it’s still lower than last winter’s peak.

The number of cases is also rising across Tennessee.

Lee said Wednesday there will be no vaccine or mask mandates.

“We learned in the last one the government does not need to tell people how to live their lives with regard to their personal health,” Lee said. “Those are decisions they need to make, and that’s the way it will be going forward.”

The CDC urges everyone ages six months and older to get the vaccine. It will be covered by public and private insurance plans.

