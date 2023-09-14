One Knox SC trying to achieve one GOAL!
Knoxville hosts Greenville Saturday night with playoff positioning on the line
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knox Sporting Club has five games left in its inaugural pro season and is one point out of playoff positioning.
Knoxville sits 7th with the top six teams qualifying for the playoffs. The #6 team, Greenville Triumph SC, travels to Knoxville this weekend to play Saturday night with the spot ‘above the line’ in the balance.
One Knoxville SC is unbeaten in its last five games and approaching playoff positioning. Since its inception, One Knox has been working towards bringing trophies to Knoxville. So this is no doubt a meaningful game to the club and its fan base.
Obviously, Saturday is a big day for the Big Orange, so here’s the plan, stream the game on your phones while watching the game in person at Regal Stadium on the UT Campus. Opening kick is set for 7:30 p.m.
