One Knox SC trying to achieve one GOAL!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - One Knox Sporting Club has five games left in its inaugural pro season and is one point out of playoff positioning.

Knoxville sits 7th with the top six teams qualifying for the playoffs. The #6 team, Greenville Triumph SC, travels to Knoxville this weekend to play Saturday night with the spot ‘above the line’ in the balance.

While the Vols are playing football Saturday in Florida--It'll be soccer time here in Tennessee! @OneKnoxSC hits the pitch with playoff positioning on the line. A diverse group looking through one lens and trying to achieve one GOAL! @wvlt pic.twitter.com/OoVvUChE9G — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) September 14, 2023

One Knoxville SC is unbeaten in its last five games and approaching playoff positioning. Since its inception, One Knox has been working towards bringing trophies to Knoxville. So this is no doubt a meaningful game to the club and its fan base.

Obviously, Saturday is a big day for the Big Orange, so here’s the plan, stream the game on your phones while watching the game in person at Regal Stadium on the UT Campus. Opening kick is set for 7:30 p.m.

