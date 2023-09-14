SEC schedule set for 2024 Tennessee Baseball

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference announced the 2024 league schedules for all 14 baseball teams on Wednesday afternoon.

For the fifth time under head coach Tony Vitello, the Vols will open SEC play on the road when they travel to Alabama (March 15-17). The rest of UT’s road slate consists of trips to Auburn (April 5-7) and Kentucky (April 19-21) before back-to-back series at 2023 national runner-up Florida (May 3-5) and Vanderbilt (May 10-12).

Seven of UT’s 10 SEC opponents played in an NCAA regional last season with five of those teams advancing to an NCAA super regional. Like Tennessee, LSU and Florida finished their seasons in Omaha and went head-to-head for a national title in an all-SEC championship series.

The SEC Tournament will once again be held at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. The tournament will begin on Tuesday, May 21, with the championship game slated to be played on Sunday, May 26.

Tennessee Baseball 2024 SEC Schedule

March 15-17: at Alabama

March 22-24: OLE MISS

March 29-31: GEORGIA

April 5-7: at Auburn

April 12-14: LSU

April 19-21: at Kentucky

April 26-28: MISSOURI

May 3-5: at Florida

May 10-12: at Vanderbilt

May 16-18: SOUTH CAROLINA

May 21-26: SEC Tournament (Hoover, Ala.)

