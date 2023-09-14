SEC schedule set for 2024 Tennessee Baseball

Seven of UT’s 10 SEC opponents played in NCAA Regionals last season.
Versus UNC Asheville
Versus UNC Asheville(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: Sep. 13, 2023 at 11:16 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Southeastern Conference announced the 2024 league schedules for all 14 baseball teams on Wednesday afternoon.

For the fifth time under head coach Tony Vitello, the Vols will open SEC play on the road when they travel to Alabama (March 15-17). The rest of UT’s road slate consists of trips to Auburn (April 5-7) and Kentucky (April 19-21) before back-to-back series at 2023 national runner-up Florida (May 3-5) and Vanderbilt (May 10-12).

Seven of UT’s 10 SEC opponents played in an NCAA regional last season with five of those teams advancing to an NCAA super regional. Like Tennessee, LSU and Florida finished their seasons in Omaha and went head-to-head for a national title in an all-SEC championship series.

The SEC Tournament will once again be held at the Hoover Met in Hoover, Alabama. The tournament will begin on Tuesday, May 21, with the championship game slated to be played on Sunday, May 26.

Tennessee Baseball 2024 SEC Schedule

March 15-17: at Alabama

March 22-24: OLE MISS

March 29-31: GEORGIA

April 5-7: at Auburn

April 12-14: LSU

April 19-21: at Kentucky

April 26-28: MISSOURI

May 3-5: at Florida

May 10-12: at Vanderbilt

May 16-18: SOUTH CAROLINA

May 21-26: SEC Tournament (Hoover, Ala.)

Copyright 2023 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Alligator captured in East Tennessee by TWRA
Dollywood said the ride is scheduled to reopen in the spring of 2024.
Dollywood closing down Lightning Rod for season
In a video uploaded on Friday, Oliver Anthony says his song doesn't support either party.
Oliver Anthony concert sells out after concern over ticket prices
The man is a suspect in a murder that occurred in the Heiskell area of Anderson County.
Sheriff identifies victim, search continues for Anderson Co. murder suspect
HNN File Image
‘The Perfect Storm’ | Knoxville Fire Department activates emergency operation center due to ambulance shortages

Latest News

Team logos over Ben Hill Griffin Stadium
Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel reveals pregame ritual
Tennessee football and head coach Josh Heupel
Tennessee focused on the details ahead of Florida
Tennessee quarterback Joe Milton III prepares to throw a pass during the first half of the...
No. 11 Tennessee turns sights to The Swamp
James Pearce Jr. looks to build on his two sack performance in week 1 against Austin Peay.
Vols grind out a 30-13 win over Austin Peay