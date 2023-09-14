Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel reveals pregame ritual

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Wednesday night means Vol Calls at Calhoun’s on the River and this week was no different. Head coach Josh Heupel was on hand talking everything Tennessee Football.

Vol nation, no doubt, excited about this week’s SEC opener down in the Swamp. The Top Vol talked about everything from his highly ranked defense to the great work being done in the ground game by his running back.

During the program, UT fans are given the opportunity to ask the coach their own questions. This week, one such fan asked the coach if he had any superstitions or pregame rituals. The coach responded by saying, just one.

So does head coach Josh Heupel have any pregame rituals or superstitions? Well, he's got one which goes way back! @wvlt @Vol_Football @VolNetwork pic.twitter.com/a4f3PItBMo — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) September 14, 2023

The 11th ranked Vols expect this SEC opener at Florida (7 p.m., ESPN), to be a very physical game. This long-standing rivalry is usually decided in the trenches and through the running game. This week should be no exception and that should favor the Vols. Tennessee is currently ranked #4 in the country averaging 257 yards per game.

Leading the way has been junior Jaylen Wright, who for the first time in his career, has put together back to back 100 yard games. He’s averaging just over 9 yards per carry and according to the coach, has become a much more mature running back.

At the weekly @VolNetwork Vol Calls program, coach Heupel was asked about RB Jaylen Wright and how the junior has really matured. Well the coach couldn't pass up the chance to poke a little fun at his leading rusher @wvlt @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/0XqaokCEoC — Rick Russo (@wvltrick) September 14, 2023

The Vols (2-0) will look to take a quick jump atop the SEC East standings with a win Saturday night. The Gators head into the game at (1-1) with a loss at Utah and home win last week over McNeese State.

Your WVLT Sports team will be in Gainesville with the team with reports from Florida beginning on Friday.

